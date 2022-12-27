Nichushkin (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Arizona, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

The Avalanche have yet to release an expected timetable for Nichushkin's return, but he'll miss at least one contest with the lower-body injury he sustained during Friday's win over Nashville. With Nichushkin on the shelf, Charles Hudon will likely draw into a middle-six role for Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes.