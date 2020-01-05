Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Sits with illness Saturday
Nichushkin (illness) will miss Saturday's road game in New Jersey, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Don't expect Nichushkin to be out long, as this is simply a case of an illness that should run its course, leaving the Avs forward able to play Monday in Long Island. In the meantime, Vladislav Kamenev will replace Nichushkin in Colorado's lineup.
