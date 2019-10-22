Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Sitting in press box

Nichushkin has been a healthy scratch each of the last four games.

The 24-year-old played in Colorado's first five games, but he only scored one point -- an assist at even strength. He averaged 1.0 shot and 1.0 PIM per game in those five contests as well. When he plays, Nichushkin is only worth considering in very deep leagues, so out of the lineup, he's not worth the roster spot.