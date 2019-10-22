Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Sitting in press box
Nichushkin has been a healthy scratch each of the last four games.
The 24-year-old played in Colorado's first five games, but he only scored one point -- an assist at even strength. He averaged 1.0 shot and 1.0 PIM per game in those five contests as well. When he plays, Nichushkin is only worth considering in very deep leagues, so out of the lineup, he's not worth the roster spot.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: One assist in 2019-20•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Headed for Mile High City•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Subject of likely buyout•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Good to go for postseason•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Remains sidelined•
-
Stars' Valeri Nichushkin: Illness to blame for scratch•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.