Nichushkin (ankle) skated Saturday for the second time this week, Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Nichushkin, who was first seen on the ice Tuesday, skated for about 10 minutes, gliding and testing out the ankle. The forward was given a timeline of a month after undergoing surgery in early November, so he could rejoin the Avalanche next week. Prior to the injury, Nichushkin had seven goals and five assists through seven games.