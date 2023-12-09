Nichushkin (illness) skated during Friday's optional skate, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Nichushkin returned to the ice after missing Colorado's last two games. The Avalanche are preparing for Saturday's home game against the Flyers and could use Nichushkin's offense. Over the last two games, head coach Jared Bednar tweaked the lines, but a healthy Nichushkin should slot in as a top-six forward.