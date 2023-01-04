Nichushkin (ankle) skated prior to Tuesday's practice and briefly joined the team for the main practice session, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Nichushkin aggressively tested his injury and will travel with the Avalanche for an upcoming two-game road trip. Colorado faces Vancouver on Thursday then Edmonton on Saturday.
