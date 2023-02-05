Nichushkin (upper body) has skated every day since Tuesday while the Avalanche are on a mid-year break, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Nichushkin joined Bowen Byram (lower body) along with skills coach Shawn Allard in what was characterized as hard skates. Both players were wearing contact jerseys, but that doesn't matter as the rest of the team isn't expected back until Sunday. If Nichushkin is in a contact sweater when the team returns to practice, that will be a signal the forward is close to returning. Colorado resumes its season Tuesday on the road in Pittsburgh.