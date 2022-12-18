Nichushkin had an assist, five shots on goal, and two blocked shots over 20:25 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Nichushkin anticipated a clearing attempt in the neutral zone and sent Evan Rodrigues and Alex Newhook on a two-on-one that ended in a goal for Newhook. The threesome formed the second line, as head coach Jared Bednar rejiggered the top six during Friday's practice. The helper was the fourth point (all assists) in five games for Nichushkin since returning from a 17-game absence due to an ankle injury. The Russian forward is up to 16 points through 12 contests.