Nichushkin produced a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Ducks.

Nichushkin had a hand in Brandon Saad's tally late in the third period. In his last seven games, Nichushkin has three goals and three assists, providing a bit of depth offense for the Avalanche. The Russian winger is up to 10 points, 46 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-1 rating in 27 appearances.