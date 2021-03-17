Nichushkin produced a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Ducks.
Nichushkin had a hand in Brandon Saad's tally late in the third period. In his last seven games, Nichushkin has three goals and three assists, providing a bit of depth offense for the Avalanche. The Russian winger is up to 10 points, 46 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-1 rating in 27 appearances.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Snags helper in win•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Returns to third line•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Enjoying offensive surge•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Two goals in overtime win•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Snaps funk with assist•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Nets game-winning goal•