Nichushkin recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Nichushkin had the secondary helper on Joonas Donskoi's goal at 17:09 of the second period. The assist ended a two-game dry spell for Nichushkin. The Russian winger has been alright in a middle-six role with nine points, 45 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-1 rating through 26 outings.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Returns to third line•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Enjoying offensive surge•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Two goals in overtime win•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Snaps funk with assist•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Nets game-winning goal•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Two points in win•