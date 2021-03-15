Nichushkin recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Nichushkin had the secondary helper on Joonas Donskoi's goal at 17:09 of the second period. The assist ended a two-game dry spell for Nichushkin. The Russian winger has been alright in a middle-six role with nine points, 45 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-1 rating through 26 outings.