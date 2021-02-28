Nichushkin managed an assist, two hits and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Nichushkin set up Joonas Donskoi for a goal in the third period. The helper snapped Nichushkin's six-game point drought. The Russian winger has just four points through 18 contests this year. He plays mostly in a bottom-six role, and he's provided 29 hits, 21 shots on net and a minus-2 rating. Without more scoring, Nichushkin is safe to avoid in fantasy.