Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Solid performance despite loss

Nichushkin notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Nichushkin set up Matt Calvert's second tally of the game in the final minus of the second period. The Russian winger has four goals and two helpers through 10 games in December. For the season, the 24-year-old sits at 11 points, 61 shots on goal and 39 hits in 32 games. He's already exceeded his offensive production from last year, when he had 10 helpers and no goals in 57 outings with the Stars.