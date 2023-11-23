Nichushkin scored a power-play goal on three shots, notched an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

This was Nichushkin's fourth straight two-point game. In that span, he has five goals and three helpers. He's up to eight tallies, 17 points (four on the power play), 50 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-6 rating through 18 contests overall. The 28-year-old winger is capable of maintaining a hot streak as long as he's playing alongside Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon on the top line.