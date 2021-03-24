Nichushkin scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Nichushkin has been productive lately with two goals and four helpers in his last six games. For the year, he's at seven goals, 14 points, 54 shots on net and 38 hits in 31 outings. Nichushkin could be a solid value pick in DFS while he's producing his best offense of the season.