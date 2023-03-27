Nichushkin scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes. He had four shots on net, two hits and one blocked shot over 24:13 of ice time.

Nichushkin finished off a feed from Mikko Rantanen for the Avalanche's third goal. It was the Russian forward's 15 tally of the season, 10 of which have been scored with Colorado a man up. The PPG ran his point streak to six consecutive games. Nichushkin's returned to the torrid scoring pace with which he opened season, posting 23 points over the last 17 contests.