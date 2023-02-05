Nichushkin (upper body) is expected to play Tuesday against the Penguins, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Nichushkin will return from a two-game absence and will make just his 21st appearance of the season. The 27-year-old is averaging 20:44 of ice time on the year and will return to a top-six role with power-play time.
