Nichushkin recorded two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 6-5 win over the Flames.

Nichushkin played a key role in the comeback win, setting up Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon for goals 1:59 apart in the third period. Those were the game-tying and game-winning tallies. Nichushkin snapped his three-game point drought and now has 23 points, 72 shots on net, 14 PIM, 33 hits and a plus-5 rating over 26 outings this season. He should continue to see top-line usage in this top-heavy offense.