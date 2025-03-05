Nichushkin notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Nichushkin has two points over three games, both on the power play, since returning from a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, seven helpers, four power-play points, 64 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-7 rating through 24 outings. He's in a top-six role and seeing steady power-play time, so Nichushkin is a player fantasy managers can turn to for a boost on offense down the stretch.