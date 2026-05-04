Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Supplies two helpers Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nichushkin registered two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Wild in Game 1.
Nichushkin didn't get on the scoresheet during the first round versus the Kings. He's stuck in a 10-game goal drought and has earned just four assists in that span. The 31-year-old winger put up 49 points across 72 regular-season appearances in a middle-six role this year. Prior to this run, he participated in 79 playoff games, earning a total of 39 points.
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