Nichushkin exited Tuesday's game versus the Jets in the second period due to a lower-body injury and won't return, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Nichushkin logged three shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 11:54 of ice time before suffering the injury. If he can't play Thursday versus the Sabres, the Avalanche will likely need to call up another forward. Mikko Rantanen would probably return to the top line to cover Nichushkin's potential absence.
