Nichushkin scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Nichushkin tallied the Avalanche's sixth goal in Friday's blowout win. The winger has four goals and four assists over his last six outings as he continues to thrive on the top line. For the season, Nichushkin has racked up 26 goals, 50 points, 142 shots on net, 62 hits and a plus-12 rating through 46 outings. He's two points shy of matching his career high from 2021-22.