Nichushkin scored a goal, put three shots on net and dished out two hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Nichushkin helped stop the slide in Thursday's game, as his goal put the Avalanche on the board to trail 4-1 midway through the second period. With the score, the 30-year-old winger is up to six goals, seven assists and 46 shots on goal through 19 games this season. His tally Thursday was his first point since returning from a lower-body injury that kept him out of the lineup for eight games. He currently occupies a winger role on Colorado's third line, but the team's top nine has been exceptional this season, leaving Nichushkin in a solid spot to produce points regardless of his assignment. Staying on the ice has been an issue for the left winger, but if he can play in the majority of games this season for the Avalanche, Nichushkin could contend for a career high in points at his current pace. He's a decent waiver-wire pickup with high upside in nearly all formats.