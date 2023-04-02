Nichushkin provided a goal in Colorado's 5-2 victory over Dallas on Saturday.

Nichushkin's marker came late in the third period on an empty net to increase Colorado's lead to 4-1. It was his 17th goal and 44th point in 46 games this season. Nichushkin has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last nine appearances, and he has four goals and nine points in that span.