Nichushkin scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues in Game 1.

Nichushkin opened the second round with a goal, extending his scoring streak to three games. The winger has continued to thrive in a top-line role with three goals, one assists, 24 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-3 rating through five playoff contests. His presence alongside Nathan MacKinnon gives the Avalanche's top six more balance, and it's an arrangement that's likely to stick as long as they keep winning.