Nichushkin scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Nichushkin's goal early in the second period stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old has earned a goal and an assist, both on the power play, over three games since he returned from an ankle injury. The winger is up to eight goals, 10 helpers, eight power-play points, 56 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-6 rating through 18 appearances as a top-six option for the Avalanche this season.