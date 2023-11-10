Nichushkin scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Nichushkin was initially questionable for this game after he and his wife welcomed a daughter Wednesday, but the winger was able to play. His goal tied the game at 3-3 in the third period, but the Avalanche weren't able to get to overtime. Nichushkin had gone eight games without a goal. He's at two tallies, six assists, 25 shots on net, 10 hits, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating through 12 contests. If Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) misses time, Nichushkin would be the logical choice to fill in on the top line.