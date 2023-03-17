Nichushkin scored power-play goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over Ottawa. He added two shots on net, one hit and one blocked shot to his line over 20:49 of ice time.

Nichushkin was camped net side and tipped in a Cale Makar shot for his 14th goal and second in the last three games. The forward appears to be getting his swerve back after dealing with two injuries that forced him to miss significant blocks in the schedule. Nichushkin registered 18 points (six goals, 12 assists), including five on the power play, over the last 12 contests.