Nichushkin scored the overtime winner in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Wild.

Back in the lineup for the first time since Jan. 10, Nichushkin parked himself in front of the net on an Avs power play in OT, calmly settled down a bouncing puck and tucked it inside the post past Filip Gustavsson. Nichushkin missed 22 games after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. While he did get eased back into action to some extent -- his 17:48 TOI was his lowest since early November -- the fact that he was on the ice for an overtime power play speaks volumes about his importance to the Avalanche. Through 41 contests on the season, the 29-year-old winger has 23 goals and 43 points.