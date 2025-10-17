Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Two-game, three-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nichushkin scored two goals Thursday in a 4-1 win over Columbus.
They were his first two goals of the season. Nichushkin's first came four seconds from the end of the second period when he redirected a shot by Sam Malinski under the glove of Elvis Merzlikins. His second went into an empty net. Nichushkin has three points (two goals, one assist) in his last two games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Gets first point of season•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Registers helper in Game 7 loss•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Scores twice Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Playing Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Not playing Sunday•