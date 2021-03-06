Nichushkin scored twice on a team-high seven shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Nichushkin got the Avalanche on the board at 14:46 of the second period. He also scored the game-winner in overtime. That doubled the Russian winger's goal output to four in 21 games. He's added a pair of assists, 29 shots on net and 34 hits from his usual middle-six role.