Nichushkin scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Nichushkin opened the scoring 1:19 into the first period, one-timing an Artturi Lehkonen feed in the slot, before adding a second tally on a power play later in the frame. The 29-year-old Nichushkin had just one assist in his previous five contests since returning from a four-game absence with a lower-body injury. He'll finish the regular season with 28 goals and 53 points, both new career highs, across 54 games. Nichushkin will likely open the playoffs on the second line with Lehkonen and Casey Mittelstadt, though he could see time on the top unit if Jonathan Drouin (undisclosed) is forced to miss any time.