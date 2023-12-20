Nichushkin scored a pair of power-play goals on five shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Nichushkin tallied his goals 2:03 apart in the middle of the first period. The winger has five tallies and three assists during his five-game point streak, and four of the goals have come with the man advantage. Overall, he's produced 15 goals, 29 points (10 on the power play), 93 shots on net, 37 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 30 appearances this season.