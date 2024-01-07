Nichushkin scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.

He also chipped in a team-high six shots on net along with two blocked shots, a hit and a minus-2 rating. Both of Nichushkin's points came in the second period as the Avs made an initial comeback from an early 3-0 deficit, but the team collapsed in the third. The 28-year-old has three multi-point performances in the last four games, continuing a hot streak that has seen Nichushkin pile up 10 goals and 19 points in the last 13 contests.