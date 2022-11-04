Nichushkin (lower body) won't play Friday against the Blue Jackets, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Nichushkin was on the ice for pregame warmups, but he went back to the locker room after taking just a few laps around the ice, signaling he woudn't be available versus Columbus. Look for him to once again be a game-time call for Saturday's rematch with the Blue Jackets.
