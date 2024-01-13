Nichushkin (illness) won't play Saturday against Toronto, per Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey.
Nichushkin has produced 22 goals, 42 points, 128 shots on net and 46 hits across 40 outings this season. He is slated to be replaced in the lineup by blueliner Caleb Jones.
