Nichushkin underwent ankle surgery coach Jared Bednar told Peter Baugh of The Athletic on Tuesday.
Nichushkin is expected to need a month to recover. He was off to an amazing start before getting hurt, contributing seven goals and 12 points in seven games. Logan O'Connor might play a bigger role during Nichushkin's absence.
