Nichushkin had two hits and was plus-1 over 12:48 of ice time in Friday's 8-0 win over St. Louis.

Nichushkin made noise in 2019-20 with 13 goals, 14 assists and an 11.5 shooting percentage while posting a plus-26 over 65 games. His expected goals-for was tops among the team's regulars, and the third-line winger hinted at becoming a scoring depth option for the top-heavy Avalanche. Thus far through two games, the 25-year-old Nichushkin has not attempted a shot, and the third line has combined for one of Colorado's nine goals.