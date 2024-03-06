Nichushkin (personal) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus Detroit but might be available for Friday's game against Minnesota, per Brennan Vogt of The-Rink.com.

Nichushkin, who has been in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, was cleared to resume practicing Monday. He was last in the lineup Jan. 10. When Nichushkin resumes playing, he will likely serve in a top-six capacity and play on the first power-play unit. The 29-year-old has 22 goals and 42 points in 40 appearances in 2023-24.