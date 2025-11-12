default-cbs-image
Although there's no timetable for Nichushkin (lower body) yet, he will at least miss some action, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports Wednesday.

Nichushkin suffered the injury during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Anaheim. He has five goals and 12 points in 17 outings this year. Given that Nichushkin isn't expected to play Thursday against Buffalo, Colorado will need to summon a player from the minors because the Avalanche are down to 11 healthy forwards and six healthy defensemen.

