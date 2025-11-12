Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Will miss some time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Although there's no timetable for Nichushkin (lower body) yet, he will at least miss some action, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports Wednesday.
Nichushkin suffered the injury during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Anaheim. He has five goals and 12 points in 17 outings this year. Given that Nichushkin isn't expected to play Thursday against Buffalo, Colorado will need to summon a player from the minors because the Avalanche are down to 11 healthy forwards and six healthy defensemen.
