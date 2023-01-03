Nichushkin (ankle) will skate for the first time Tuesday, Avalanche freelance writer Adrian Dater reports.

Nichuskin has been limited to just 15 games this season due to his lingering ankle problem. When healthy, the winger has contributed offensively with seven goals and nine assists, including six power-play points. At this point, it seems unlikely Nichuskin will be ready to play against Vancouver on Thursday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out.