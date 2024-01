Nichushkin (illness) won't play Monday versus the Canadiens, according to Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now.

Nichushkin will miss his second straight contest. Head coach Jared Bednar said that an update on Nichushkin's status is expected to come Monday. The 28-year-old forward has 22 goals, 42 points, 128 shots on net and 46 hits across 40 outings this season.