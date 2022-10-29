Nichushkin (lower body) won't be available to play Saturday against the Islanders, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

Nichushkin will sit out a second straight game. The Avalanche hope to have him back on the ice when the team practices for the first time after arriving in Finland. Colorado and Columbus will play two games, with the first one coming Friday, in Tampere as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.