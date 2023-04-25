Nichushkin (personal) won't be available for Game 5 against Seattle on Wednesday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Nichushkin, who is out indefinitely, will miss his third consecutive contest. It's unclear at this time when he will be ready to return to the Avalanche. Nichushkin has one goal, six shots on net and three hits in two appearances this postseason. During his absence, Matt Nieto has been playing on the second line.