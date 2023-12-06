Nichushkin (illness) is not expected to play Tuesday versus the Ducks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
There was optimism Nichushkin would be able to go Tuesday, but that's not the case. With Cale Makar (lower body) and Andrew Cogliano (lower body) both out, Kurtis MacDermid and Oscar Olausson will both get into the lineup, while Logan O'Connor figure to pick up the bulk of Nichushkin's playing time.
