Puustinen, alongside a 2026 seventh-round pick, were traded to the Avalanche from Pittsburgh on Tuesday in exchange for Ilya Solovyov.

In the midst of his seventh season in the Penguins' organization, Puustinen will move to Colorado following Tuesday's trade. While he didn't crack Pittsburgh's lineup this season, he has been productive with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, recording 26 points across 35 games. While it'll be tough for him to find a full-time role with the Avalanche, he might be able to join the NHL squad at some point this season due to the team's plethora of current injuries on the wing.