Olofsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Olofsson has yet to do what he does best -- score goals -- but he has amassed three assists in five games with the Avalanche. He's playing in a third-line role, which is likely to suppress his offense, but there hasn't been an opportunity for him to move into the top six yet. Olofsson has added 14 shots on net, two hits and a plus-1 rating while averaging 12:47 of ice time.