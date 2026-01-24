Olofsson scored a goal and took three shots in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Flyers.

Olofsson has found the back of the net in three of his last six games, a stretch in which he's racked up five points. The 30-year-old veteran often takes a backseat in the offensive scheme, as he's scored only 10 goals in 49 contests this season. However, he'll have scoring potential every time he skates alongside Nathan MacKinnon in the first line. Olofsson's stretch of five points in his last six games also snapped a slump of just three points in 18 appearances between Dec. 1 and Jan. 8.