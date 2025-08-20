Olofsson signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Avalanche on Tuesday, per Hockey Mountain High.

Olofsson's deal comes in under the $1.075 million cap hit he secured with Vegas last season. Still, the 30-year-old winger provides the Avalanche with a veteran middle-six option. He's unlikely to be a big factor in fantasy initially, but if Colorado has poor injury luck again, Olofsson could find himself in a top-six role at times throughout 2025-26.