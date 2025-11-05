Olofsson scored twice and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Olofsson tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play tally in the first period and added an even-strength goal early in the second to give the Avalanche their first lead of the contest. The 30-year-old winger had gone two games without a point following his five-point eruption against the Devils last Tuesday. Olofsson is at five goals, seven assists, 42 shots on net and a minus-1 rating across 14 appearances. As long as he stays on the Avalanche's top power-play unit, he represents an excellent offense-only option in fantasy, though he may not be the most consistent player available.