Olofsson scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Olofsson ended his four-game goal drought with a tally at 5:51 of the second period. His go-ahead goal was just 1:19 after Ross Colton's tally tied the game at 1-1. The 30-year-old Olofsson is up to six goals, 15 points, 48 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 19 appearances this season. He's not known for his playmaking touch, but producing more assists in 2025-26 could help him push for a career year, which he'll achieve if he reaches the 50-point mark for the first time.